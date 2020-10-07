Brokerages Set Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) PT at $18.00

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the first quarter worth $168,000.

NASDAQ PINE opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.69.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NASDAQ:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc is a newly organized real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net lease commercial properties, all of which are leased on a long-term basis and located primarily in or in close proximity to major metropolitan statistical areas.

