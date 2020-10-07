Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE HEX opened at C$5.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.21. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 52-week low of C$3.30 and a 52-week high of C$6.58.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) Company Profile

Read More: 52- Week Highs

Analyst Recommendations for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX)

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Infosys Ltd
Gradient Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Infosys Ltd
Gradient Investments LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc.
Gradient Investments LLC Has $903,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc.
Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc
Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc
iShares Gold Trust Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC
iShares Gold Trust Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC
Gradient Investments LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF
Gradient Investments LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Invesco Cleantech ETF
Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc
Gradient Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report