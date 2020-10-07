Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) (TSE:HEX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of TSE HEX opened at C$5.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.21. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common has a 52-week low of C$3.30 and a 52-week high of C$6.58.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) Company Profile

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.