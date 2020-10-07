Brokerages Set Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) Price Target at $33.86

Warner Music Group Corp. (NYSE:WMG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, EMS Capital LP acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

WMG stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.87. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $26.94 and a twelve month high of $34.76.

Warner Music Group (NYSE:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.94 million.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music-based content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of recorded music created by such artists.

