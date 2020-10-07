Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Receives $6.83 Average PT from Analysts

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYI. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Ryerson from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryerson from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryerson by 213.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $771.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.