Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Square were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Square by 18.8% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Square by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in Square by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Square by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. 140166 raised their price objective on Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

In other news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total value of $2,832,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 479,905 shares of company stock worth $72,283,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $175.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.65 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.81 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $182.24.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

