Gradient Investments LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,155,000 after buying an additional 1,104,240 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,988,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $106,842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,614,000 after buying an additional 726,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after buying an additional 613,699 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.48 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.44.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.