Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,926 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 248.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in D. R. Horton by 229.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other D. R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $75.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.05. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

