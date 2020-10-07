Exane Derivatives Sells 350 Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 35,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 211.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $117.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

