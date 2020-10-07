Exane Derivatives Sells 79 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,111,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% during the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after buying an additional 2,208,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,963,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,824,000 after purchasing an additional 592,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $275.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.81. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $303.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.