Exane Derivatives Trims Stock Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 62,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 473,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,582,000 after acquiring an additional 122,246 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,995.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,702,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,984 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $117.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.07.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.