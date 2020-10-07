Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Welltower were worth $10,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,431,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052,984 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,260,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Welltower by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,592,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

