Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of Virtusa worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtusa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Virtusa by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 300,146 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. Virtusa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTU. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

