American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Cut by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in American Express were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 23.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP opened at $101.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. BofA Securities cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

