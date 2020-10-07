Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.08% of FARO Technologies worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FARO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,417,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 29,415 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,059 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In other FARO Technologies news, insider Katrona Tyrrell sold 1,565 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $90,957.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,702.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Yazid Tohme sold 10,525 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $606,029.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,673.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $60.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

