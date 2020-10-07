LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $68,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LivePerson by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $1,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,098 shares of company stock worth $3,527,518. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on LivePerson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LivePerson from $33.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LivePerson from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on LivePerson from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $91.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 33.59% and a negative return on equity of 57.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

