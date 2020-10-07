Insider Selling: Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Sells $44,905.20 in Stock

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,627 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $44,905.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,859,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alexey Lugovskoy also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 5th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 1,000 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $26,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 3,630 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $90,314.40.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. Morphic Holding has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The stock has a market cap of $791.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Morphic Holding will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Morphic by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Morphic by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF)

