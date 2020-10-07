AQR Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. State Street Corp grew its stake in PDC Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,114 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 882,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 579,858 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 837,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 525,588 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 831,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 505,400 shares during the period.

Shares of PDC Energy stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.21.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

