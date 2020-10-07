AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $184,000 Position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 59,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in RPC in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in RPC by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in RPC by 178.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $600.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. RPC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $89.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RPC from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered RPC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RPC in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on RPC from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

