Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Olin were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Olin by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the second quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Olin by 11.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Olin by 22.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Olin by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 203,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Olin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.94.

In related news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 8,482 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $96,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,114.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $326,242. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

