L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Stake Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter worth $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter worth $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LHX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. L3Harris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

LHX stock opened at $173.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.54. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. L3Harris’s payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

