Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,763,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $125.72 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.24.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

