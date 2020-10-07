Exane Derivatives Takes $393,000 Position in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wix.Com by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Wix.Com by 22.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.Com by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Wix.Com from $220.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Wix.Com from $220.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.Com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.94.

WIX opened at $265.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Wix.Com Ltd has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $319.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wix.Com Ltd will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

