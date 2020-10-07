Exane Derivatives Invests $341,000 in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its position in Ciena by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $334,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615,896 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ciena by 361.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,824 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Ciena by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ciena by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,255,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,125 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ciena by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,342,000 after acquiring an additional 692,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $54,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total value of $81,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,145 shares of company stock worth $8,043,658. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.