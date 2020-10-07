ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,425 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at $13,089,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ANSYS by 6.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in ANSYS by 31.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 18,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS stock opened at $316.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.47 and its 200-day moving average is $285.41. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.07 and a 12 month high of $354.87.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total value of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total value of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

