State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,738,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,170,280,000 after buying an additional 2,212,644 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,737,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,630 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,116,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059,066 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,280,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,423,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,393,000 after acquiring an additional 358,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

NYSE:SPG opened at $69.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.36. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $158.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

