State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Stock Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Spotify were worth $9,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,243,000 after acquiring an additional 309,675 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spotify by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Spotify by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Spotify during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,959,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT opened at $248.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Spotify has a one year low of $109.18 and a one year high of $299.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.92.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Spotify from $167.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Spotify from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

