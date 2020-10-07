W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $9,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 857.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW opened at $367.71 on Wednesday. W W Grainger Inc has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $374.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.27.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W W Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group began coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.57.

In other W W Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total transaction of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at $24,707,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

