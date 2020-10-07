State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 23,874 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of Akamai Technologies worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,954,960,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,191,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $749,469,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,703,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after acquiring an additional 817,467 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKAM opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.77. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total value of $371,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at $338,541.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,409 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $383,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,720. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

