State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.20 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Global Payments by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,583,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,532,000 after purchasing an additional 130,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,747,000 after purchasing an additional 154,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $174.92 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The stock has a market cap of $52.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.59.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,333 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

