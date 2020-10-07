ValuEngine Upgrades Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Buy

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $48.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a current ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.99 million, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.77. Orthopediatrics has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $55.98.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthopediatrics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 309,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics in the second quarter worth about $1,267,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 133.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 22.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 60.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 99,983 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

