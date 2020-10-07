State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $9,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 7,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.00, for a total transaction of $6,608,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total value of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $695.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $863.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.39 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group Inc has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $939.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $835.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $714.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 14.01 and a quick ratio of 14.01.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

