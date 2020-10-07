State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 9,679 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,679 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.08% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $1,397,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 688.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 163,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 143,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

