Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Stock Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,799 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 970,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,755,000 after buying an additional 293,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,206,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,259,000 after buying an additional 57,414 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,517,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,291,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $62.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $414.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.69.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

