Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VNE. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Veoneer to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered Veoneer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Veoneer from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Get Veoneer alerts:

Shares of VNE opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.58. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 29.33% and a negative net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Veoneer by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 64,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,129 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.