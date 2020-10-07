Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s current price.

ST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $576.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 488,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after acquiring an additional 53,384 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,979,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,160,000 after acquiring an additional 223,289 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 287.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 33,461 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

