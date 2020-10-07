Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of Tupperware Brands worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TUP opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.99 and a beta of 3.62. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $397.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

