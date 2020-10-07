Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,470,000 after buying an additional 173,681 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,094,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $516,000.

CGW stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

