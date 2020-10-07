Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Visteon (NYSE:VC)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Visteon from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.91.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. Visteon has a 52 week low of $38.69 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.70 million. Visteon’s revenue was down 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Visteon by 15.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $166,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

