Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,916,000 after acquiring an additional 90,941 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 418,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

OCFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.63.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $899.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

