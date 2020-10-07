Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $61.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.69. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,140,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,038,000 after buying an additional 772,248 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,065,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,897,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,483,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,436 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 51.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,553,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,187,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

