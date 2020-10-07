RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $5.05. RigNet shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.34.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

RigNet Shares Gap Up to $4.50
RigNet Shares Gap Up to $4.50
Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 5,498 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. Stock
Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 5,498 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. Stock
AMC Entertainment Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
AMC Entertainment Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research
Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 51,607 Shares
Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 51,607 Shares
Agnico Eagle Mines Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Agnico Eagle Mines Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Datadog Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 11,250 Shares
Datadog Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 11,250 Shares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report