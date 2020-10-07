RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Shares Gap Up to $4.50

RigNet Inc (NASDAQ:RNET)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.50, but opened at $5.05. RigNet shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $94.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.34.

Get RigNet alerts:

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RigNet had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 121.61%. The business had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

RigNet Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.