Michael Lawrence Gordon Sells 5,498 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.66, for a total transaction of $1,235,180.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,408 shares in the company, valued at $25,702,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Lawrence Gordon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $2,327,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.28, for a total transaction of $4,305,600.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $246.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.08 and a 200-day moving average of $196.81. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.81 and a 1-year high of $258.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -63.34 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in MongoDB by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 59,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 398.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in MongoDB by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

