AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on AMC Entertainment to $4.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.29.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $10.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 million. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,150,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 51,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,113,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 395,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.