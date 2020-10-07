(DEN) (NYSE:DEN) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 51,607 Shares

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2020

(DEN) (NYSE:DEN) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 51,607 shares of (DEN) stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $977,952.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 30th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 106 shares of (DEN) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,909.06.
  • On Monday, September 28th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 11,200 shares of (DEN) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $210,560.00.

Shares of (DEN) stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. (DEN) (NYSE:DEN) has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEN shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of (DEN) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of (DEN) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

About (DEN)

There is no company description available for DENBURY ORD.

