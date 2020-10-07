Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Agnico Eagle for the third quarter and 2020 have moved up over the past month. The company maintains a solid exploration budget and is reinvesting in assets to expand output. Agnico Eagle is expected to gain from the Kittila mine in Finland — the largest primary gold producer in Europe. Further, the Kittila expansion is expected to increase mine efficiency and lower current operating costs. Also, it has identified LaRonde and Nunavut as major growth drivers. Agnico Eagle also has access to Canadian Malartic, a major contributor to its quarterly production. The company is also focused on improving mine life across a number of properties, including Canadian Malartic, Pinos Altos, Kittila, Goldex and Creston Mascota. Moreover, Agnico Eagle is committed to boost shareholder's return and maintain healthy cash flows.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.20.

Shares of AEM opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.35, a PEG ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $557.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 745 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

