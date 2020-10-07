Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 11,250 Shares

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 11,250 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $1,156,162.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,153,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, July 13th, Madre Armelle De sold 67,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $6,193,800.00.

DDOG opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.91. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $109.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,196.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Datadog by 48.8% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 587.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.