Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff Sells 25,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $1,302,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CSTL opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $53.60.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.33. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,804,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 364.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 40,529 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the period. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

