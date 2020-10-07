Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) CFO Kevin Rubin sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Rubin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Kevin Rubin sold 8,250 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,021,350.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Kevin Rubin sold 12,126 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $1,421,409.72.

NYSE:AYX opened at $145.96 on Wednesday. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.88, a P/E/G ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.94.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alteryx Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $192.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $164.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

