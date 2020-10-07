Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Acquires 848,937 Shares

Heritage Global Inc (OTCMKTS:HGBL) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 848,937 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $1,485,639.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,311,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,544,360.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 27,708 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $51,536.88.

HGBL opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Heritage Global Inc has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

