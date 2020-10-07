Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP David Flinton Sells 33,386 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP David Flinton sold 33,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,872,865.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Flinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 24th, David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of Xylem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $81,506.88.

XYL opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Gardiner Nancy B lifted its position in Xylem by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 4.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

